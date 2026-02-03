Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The penis evolved to be noticed – but the artful fig leaf has hidden it for centuries

By Darius von Guttner Sporzynski, Professor of History, Australian Catholic University
Over centuries, artists and censors have employed the humble fig leaf to cover the penis – including on Michelangelo’s ‘unmistakably male’ David.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
