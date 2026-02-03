Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

End to Abuses Still Distant in DR Congo

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US President Donald Trump holds up a signed document to present to Democratic Republic of Congo's Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, right, on June 27, 2025, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary Marco Rubio watch. © 2025 AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta The Washington Accords, signed in December 2025 between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda under US mediation, promised an end to the devastating armed conflict in eastern Congo through troop withdrawals, ceasefires, and economic…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
