Voluntary assisted dying isn’t available to all Australians. In 2026, this may finally change
By Ben White, Professor of End-of-Life Law and Regulation, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Casey Haining, Research Fellow, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Katrine Del Villar, Lecturer in Law, Queensland University of Technology
Madeleine Archer, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
The NT looks set to introduce voluntary assisted dying mid-year, while other states are reviewing – and may change – current laws. Here’s what you need to know.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 3rd 2026