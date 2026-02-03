Tolerance.ca
China’s new literary star had 19 jobs before ‘writer’ – including bike courier and bakery apprentice

By Wanning Sun, Professor of Media and Cultural Studies, University of Technology Sydney
China’s economic growth didn’t benefit Hu Anyan – but his exceptional literary talent did. His book about struggling to survive as a gig worker is a worldwide hit.The Conversation


