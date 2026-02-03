Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why futuristic, tech-centred ‘smart city’ projects are destined to fail

By Pascual Berrone, Head of Strategic Management Department and Chair of Sustainability and Business Strategy, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
For residents of European cities – with their snarled traffic, draughty old buildings, creaking public services and grey winters – it’s easy to see the appeal of moving to a brand-new, high-tech metropolis.

Enter Dunia Cyber City, a new special economic zone in Zanzibar aimed at attracting tech workers (real and virtual) and companies with its low taxes. Backed by former Apple executive Florian Fournier and the Zanzibar government, the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why are scientists calling for urgent action on amoebas?
~ Peter Mandelson steps down from the House of Lords – but he still has his title
~ Hey Trump: Here’s how Canada punched above its military weight in Afghanistan — from someone with a front-row seat
~ Voluntary assisted dying isn’t available to all Australians. In 2026, this may finally change
~ Winter Olympic security tightens as US-European tensions grow
~ New research shows Australians support buying local for different reasons – and not all will pay more
~ I studied 10 years of Instagram posts. Here’s how social media has changed
~ China’s new literary star had 19 jobs before ‘writer’ – including bike courier and bakery apprentice
~ Potoroos digging for ‘truffles’ keep their forests healthy – but for how long?
~ Olives have been essential to life in Italy for at least 6,000 years – far longer than we thought
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter