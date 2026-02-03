Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the idea of an ‘ideal worker’ can be so harmful for people with mental health conditions

By Hadar Elraz, Senior Lecturer in Human Resource Management and Organisational Behaviour, Swansea University
Jen Remnant, Chancellor's Fellow Work, Employment and Organisation, Strathclyde Business School, University of Strathclyde
In the modern world of work, the “ideal worker” is a dominant yet dangerous concept that can dictate workplace norms and expectations. This archetype describes an employee who is boundlessly productive, constantly available and emotionally stable at all times.

What makes this trope so flawed is that it assumes workers have no caring responsibilities outside work, or have unrealistic physical and psychological capabilities. It’s intended to drive efficiency, but in fact it is a standard that very few people can reach. It marginalises people who deviate from these rigid standards, including…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why are scientists calling for urgent action on amoebas?
~ Peter Mandelson steps down from the House of Lords – but he still has his title
~ Hey Trump: Here’s how Canada punched above its military weight in Afghanistan — from someone with a front-row seat
~ Voluntary assisted dying isn’t available to all Australians. In 2026, this may finally change
~ Winter Olympic security tightens as US-European tensions grow
~ New research shows Australians support buying local for different reasons – and not all will pay more
~ I studied 10 years of Instagram posts. Here’s how social media has changed
~ China’s new literary star had 19 jobs before ‘writer’ – including bike courier and bakery apprentice
~ Potoroos digging for ‘truffles’ keep their forests healthy – but for how long?
~ Olives have been essential to life in Italy for at least 6,000 years – far longer than we thought
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter