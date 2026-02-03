Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump wants Ukraine to give up the Donbas in return for security guarantees. It could be suicide for Kyiv

By Rod Thornton, Senior Lecturer in International Studies, Defence and Security., King's College London
Marina Miron, Postdoctoral Researcher, War Studies Department, King's College London
There is a major sticking point often overlooked in the ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia currently being held in Abu Dhabi. This relates to the fact that, as part of any agreement, Kyiv is being asked to give up the entire Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

If it does so, it will also be giving up the strategic positions that have prevented major advances by the Russian military for many months now. This is the significant line of defensive…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
