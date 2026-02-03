Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How giant ‘Blobs’ of rock have influenced Earth’s magnetic field for millions of years – new research

By Andrew Biggin, Professor of Geomagnetism, University of Liverpool
While we have sent probes billions of kilometres into interstellar space, humans have barely scratched the surface of our own planet, not even making it through the thin crust.

Information about Earth’s deep interior comes mainly from geophysics and is at a premium. We know it consists of a solid crust, a rocky mantle, a liquid outer core and solid inner core. But what precisely goes on in each layer – and between them – is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why are scientists calling for urgent action on amoebas?
~ Peter Mandelson steps down from the House of Lords – but he still has his title
~ Hey Trump: Here’s how Canada punched above its military weight in Afghanistan — from someone with a front-row seat
~ Voluntary assisted dying isn’t available to all Australians. In 2026, this may finally change
~ Winter Olympic security tightens as US-European tensions grow
~ New research shows Australians support buying local for different reasons – and not all will pay more
~ I studied 10 years of Instagram posts. Here’s how social media has changed
~ China’s new literary star had 19 jobs before ‘writer’ – including bike courier and bakery apprentice
~ Potoroos digging for ‘truffles’ keep their forests healthy – but for how long?
~ Olives have been essential to life in Italy for at least 6,000 years – far longer than we thought
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter