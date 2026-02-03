Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: Trade unionist Ali Mammeri faces 10 years in prison after court upholds his unjust conviction

By Amnesty International
In response to the 1 Feb ruling by the Court of Appeal in Oum El Bouaghi to uphold the conviction of trade unionist and human rights defender Ali Mammeri, and reduce his prison sentence from 15 to 10 years, Diana Eltahawy, Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International said:   The court’s deeply unjust decision to uphold Ali Mammeri’s conviction on baseless charges is another clear assault on peaceful dissent and independent union activity in Algeria. Diana […] The post Algeria: Trade unionist Ali Mammeri faces 10 years in prison after court upholds his…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ USA: Act of aggression against Venezuela further weakens rules-based international order and leaves Venezuelans still waiting for justice
~ Why do our joints crack, pop and crunch and should we worry about it?
~ Medieval women used falconry to subvert gender norms
~ Not an artefact, but an ancestor: why a German university is returning a Māori taonga
~ A UK climate security report backed by the intelligence services was quietly buried – a pattern we’ve seen many times before
~ Building with air – how nature’s hole-filled blueprints shape manufacturing
~ NASA’s Artemis II plans to send a crew around the Moon to test equipment and lay the groundwork for a future landing
~ A human tendency to value expertise, not just sheer power, explains how some social hierarchies form
~ Certain brain injuries may be linked to violent crime – identifying them could help reveal how people make moral choices
~ Clergy protests against ICE turned to a classic – and powerful – American playlist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter