Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not an artefact, but an ancestor: why a German university is returning a Māori taonga

By Michael La Corte, Research Associate, Curation and Communication, University of Tübingen
Annika Vosseler, Provenance and collection researcher, University of Tübingen
Restitution debates – the question of whether a cultural object should be returned from a museum or other collection to a person or community – often begin with a deceptively simple question: who owns an object?

In colonial contexts, this question rarely has a clear answer. Histories of acquisition are often incomplete, disputed and overwhelmingly recorded from European perspectives. Legal documentation, where it exists at all, usually reflects unequal power relations rather than mutual consent. As a result, many restitution claims cannot be resolved through law alone.

This…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Algeria: Trade unionist Ali Mammeri faces 10 years in prison after court upholds his unjust conviction
~ USA: Act of aggression against Venezuela further weakens rules-based international order and leaves Venezuelans still waiting for justice
~ Why do our joints crack, pop and crunch and should we worry about it?
~ Medieval women used falconry to subvert gender norms
~ A UK climate security report backed by the intelligence services was quietly buried – a pattern we’ve seen many times before
~ Building with air – how nature’s hole-filled blueprints shape manufacturing
~ NASA’s Artemis II plans to send a crew around the Moon to test equipment and lay the groundwork for a future landing
~ A human tendency to value expertise, not just sheer power, explains how some social hierarchies form
~ Certain brain injuries may be linked to violent crime – identifying them could help reveal how people make moral choices
~ Clergy protests against ICE turned to a classic – and powerful – American playlist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter