Climate change threatens the Winter Olympics’ future – and even snowmaking has limits for saving the Games
By Steven R. Fassnacht, Professor of Snow Hydrology, Colorado State University
Sunshine Swetnam, Assistant Professor of Natural Resources, Colorado State University
Innovations have made recent Winter Games possible, but the future climate will have a big impact on where the Olympics can be held and winter sports themselves.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 3rd 2026