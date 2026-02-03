Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Knesset must drop discriminatory death penalty bills that would further entrench Israel’s system of apartheid

By Amnesty International
Israeli Knesset members must vote against a series of bills introducing controversial amendments that would allow Israeli courts to expand their use of death sentences with discriminatory application against Palestinians, said Amnesty International, ahead of an expected vote on one of the main bills by the Knesset’s National Security Committee. The death penalty would apply […] The post Israel/OPT: Knesset must drop discriminatory death penalty bills that would further entrench Israel’s system of apartheid appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
