Human Rights Observatory

What’s the point of a space station around the Moon?

By Berna Akcali Gur, Lecturer in Outer Space Law, Queen Mary University of London
Gateway is a planned outpost in lunar orbit, but can it survive a current re-think of the Nasa-led Artemis programme?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
