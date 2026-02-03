Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Spain’s mass regularisation for 500,000 undocumented migrants is not extreme, unprecedented or opportunistic

By Asbel Bohigues, Profesor de Ciencia Política, Universitat de València
As governments around the world tighten migration controls, Spain has taken a strikingly different path. In January 2026, the Spanish cabinet approved a decree opening a pathway to legal residency for hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants who already live in the country. At a time when deportations, detentions and exclusion dominate migration debates elsewhere, Spain has chosen regularisation.

The measure allows migrants without legal status to apply for temporary residence permits, bringing them out of administrative invisibility. The contrast with other countries is sharp.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel/OPT: Knesset must drop discriminatory death penalty bills that would further entrench Israel’s system of apartheid
~ What’s the point of a space station around the Moon?
~ Is cracking your neck bad? And why can it feel so good to crack your back, knuckles and knees?
~ Uganda’s first peace journalism awards redefine the media landscape
~ Renewables over 50%, wholesale prices down – is the energy transition… succeeding?
~ OpenClaw and Moltbook: why a DIY AI agent and social media for bots feel so new (but really aren’t)
~ View from The Hill: Hanson nabs ex-Liberal for One Nation’s real time test in SA election
~ The Voice would have renewed Australian democracy. Its failure leaves us all worse off
~ These voices are the loudest in Australia’s ‘climate wars’
~ Regulating Islamic education can strengthen trust and authority, if religious scholars lead the way
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter