Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why regularly taking laxatives over the long term can be a bad idea

By Vincent Ho, Associate Professor and Clinical Academic Gastroenterologist, Western Sydney University
Laxatives are generally quite safe when taken at the recommended dosage. However, they can cause side effects and long-term use and overuse can lead to problems.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda’s first peace journalism awards redefine the media landscape
~ Renewables over 50%, wholesale prices down – is the energy transition… succeeding?
~ OpenClaw and Moltbook: why a DIY AI agent and social media for bots feel so new (but really aren’t)
~ View from The Hill: Hanson nabs ex-Liberal for One Nation’s real time test in SA election
~ The Voice would have renewed Australian democracy. Its failure leaves us all worse off
~ These voices are the loudest in Australia’s ‘climate wars’
~ Regulating Islamic education can strengthen trust and authority, if religious scholars lead the way
~ RBA raises interest rates as inflation pressures remain high
~ We ate space mushrooms and survived to tell the tale
~ Polls are snapshots, not predictions: how to read them critically this election year
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter