Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greenland’s ‘green mining’ row highlights the key tensions in the energy transition

By Narmin Nahidi, Assistant Professor in Finance, University of Exeter
Green finance is built on a promise: that capital can be redirected to support the transition to a low-carbon economy while avoiding the environmental mistakes of the past. That promise is getting harder to keep.

The technologies needed for decarbonisation of electric vehicles, wind turbines, batteries and grid infrastructure rely on large quantities of critical minerals. Extracting those materials, even from remote places such as Greenland, remains environmentally disruptive, socially contested…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: Littleproud and Ley turn on the music for another attempt at the two-step
~ When rights exist on paper but not in practice: how bureaucracy blocks access to welfare across Europe
~ Whether it’s Valentine’s Day notes or emails to loved ones, using AI to write leaves people feeling crummy about themselves
~ Our study shows younger siblings spend more time on screens than big sisters and brothers
~ I found Australian cult The Family’s left-behind library. Here’s what their books reveal
~ Australia’s Pacific worker scheme is far from perfect – but we can make it better
~ From statement sleeves to the codpiece: 5 fashions which should come back from Tudor England
~ Tiny radio transmitters reveal a hidden survival tactic in birds
~ As Australia’s online harm crackdown reshapes the debate, NZ must find its own path
~ Tariffs are reshaping Canadian manufacturing, but not all workers are being impacted the same way
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter