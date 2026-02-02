Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Whether it’s Valentine’s Day notes or emails to loved ones, using AI to write leaves people feeling crummy about themselves

By Julian Givi, Assistant Professor of Marketing, West Virginia University
Colleen P. Kirk, Assistant Professor of Marketing, New York Institute of Technology
Danielle Hass, Ph.D. Candidate in Marketing, West Virginia University
As Valentine’s Day approaches, finding the perfect words to express your feelings for that special someone can seem like a daunting task – so much so that you may feel tempted to ask ChatGPT for an assist.

After all, within seconds it can dash off a well-written, romantic message. Even a short, personalized limerick or poem is no sweat.

But before you copy and paste that AI-generated love note, you might want to consider how it could make you feel about yourself.

We research the intersection of consumer behavior and technology, and we’ve been studying how people…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: Littleproud and Ley turn on the music for another attempt at the two-step
~ When rights exist on paper but not in practice: how bureaucracy blocks access to welfare across Europe
~ Greenland’s ‘green mining’ row highlights the key tensions in the energy transition
~ Our study shows younger siblings spend more time on screens than big sisters and brothers
~ I found Australian cult The Family’s left-behind library. Here’s what their books reveal
~ Australia’s Pacific worker scheme is far from perfect – but we can make it better
~ From statement sleeves to the codpiece: 5 fashions which should come back from Tudor England
~ Tiny radio transmitters reveal a hidden survival tactic in birds
~ As Australia’s online harm crackdown reshapes the debate, NZ must find its own path
~ Tariffs are reshaping Canadian manufacturing, but not all workers are being impacted the same way
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter