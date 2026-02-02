Whether it’s Valentine’s Day notes or emails to loved ones, using AI to write leaves people feeling crummy about themselves
By Julian Givi, Assistant Professor of Marketing, West Virginia University
Colleen P. Kirk, Assistant Professor of Marketing, New York Institute of Technology
Danielle Hass, Ph.D. Candidate in Marketing, West Virginia University
As Valentine’s Day approaches, finding the perfect words to express your feelings for that special someone can seem like a daunting task – so much so that you may feel tempted to ask ChatGPT for an assist.
After all, within seconds it can dash off a well-written, romantic message. Even a short, personalized limerick or poem is no sweat.
But before you copy and paste that AI-generated love note, you might want to consider how it could make you feel about yourself.
We research the intersection of consumer behavior and technology, and we’ve been studying how people…
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 2nd 2026