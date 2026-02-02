Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our study shows younger siblings spend more time on screens than big sisters and brothers

By Danusha Jayawardana, Research Fellow in Health Economics, Monash University
Gawain Heckley, Researcher in Health Economics, Lund University
Nicole Black, Associate Professor of Health Economics, Monash University
Where kids are born in a family can be important. But it is not just about who gets more grown-up privileges or parental pressure.

Research tells us firstborn children, on average, tend to do better on a range of outcomes. This includes doing better at school and being more likely to be top managers when compared to those born later.

In our


© The Conversation -

© The Conversation -
