Our study shows younger siblings spend more time on screens than big sisters and brothers
By Danusha Jayawardana, Research Fellow in Health Economics, Monash University
Gawain Heckley, Researcher in Health Economics, Lund University
Nicole Black, Associate Professor of Health Economics, Monash University
Where kids are born in a family can be important. But it is not just about who gets more grown-up privileges or parental pressure.
Research tells us firstborn children, on average, tend to do better on a range of outcomes. This includes doing better at school and being more likely to be top managers when compared to those born later.
In our
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 2nd 2026