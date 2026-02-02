Stroke survivors can counterintuitively improve recovery by strengthening their stronger arm – new research
By Candice Maenza, Research Project Manager, Associate Director of the Center for Translational Neuromechanics in Rehabilitation, Penn State
Robert Sainburg, Professor of Kinesiology and Neurology, Penn State
Rehabilitation from stroke has traditionally focused on improving the function of the most severely affected arm. But training the other arm might actually lead to more gains.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 2nd 2026