Human Rights Observatory

Why does this river slice straight through a mountain range? After 150 years, scientists finally know

By Adam Smith, Postdoctoral Research Associate, School of Geographical & Earth Sciences, University of Glasgow
The western US is a geologists’ dream, home to the Rocky Mountains, the Grand Canyon, active volcanoes and striking sandstone arches. But one landform simply doesn’t make sense.

Rivers normally flow around barriers. The Danube river, for example, flows between the Alps and the Carpathians, twisting and turning to avoid the mountains.

But in north-western Colorado, one river does the opposite.

The intimidatingly named Gates of Lodore marks the entrance to the 700-metre deep Canyon of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
