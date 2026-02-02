ChatGPT is in classrooms. How should educators now assess student learning?
By Sarah Elaine Eaton, Professor and Research Chair, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary
Beatriz Antonieta Moya Figueroa, Assistant Professor, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary
Rahul Kumar, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Education, Brock University
Robert Brennan, Professor of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, University of Calgary
Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is now a reality in higher education, with students and professors integrating chatbots into teaching, learning and assessment. But this isn’t just a technical shift; it’s reshaping how students and educators learn and evaluate knowledge.
Our recent qualitative study with 28 educators across Canadian universities and colleges — from librarians to engineering professors — suggests that we have entered a watershed moment in education.
