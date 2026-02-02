Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Preventable deaths in a warming world: how politics shapes who lives and who dies

By Aaron Thierry, PhD Candidate, Social Science, Cardiff University
In Brownsville, Texas, three members of the Galvan family died after a malfunctioning air conditioner left them exposed to extreme heat. Aged between 60 and 82, all three had chronic health conditions, including diabetes and heart disease. This makes it harder for the body to regulate temperature and increases vulnerability to heat stress.

Nobody arrived to check on them until days after they had died in their apartment in 2024. This isolation also


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Who deserves to know I am HIV positive?
~ Stroke survivors can counterintuitively improve recovery by strengthening their stronger arm – new research
~ Men rule the Grammys as women see hard drop in wins at 2026 awards
~ Crime is no longer just a local issue – that’s why a national police force is needed
~ Why does this river slice straight through a mountain range? After 150 years, scientists finally know
~ ChatGPT is in classrooms. How should educators now assess student learning?
~ Addressing climate change without the ‘rules-based order’
~ Canada should be wary of embracing ‘total national defence’ to ward off an American invasion
~ To cry or not to cry: how moving the audience to tears can backfire
~ Drastic water shortages and air pollution are fuelling Iran’s protests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter