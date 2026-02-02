Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Drastic water shortages and air pollution are fuelling Iran’s protests

By Rachael Jolley, Environment Editor, The Conversation
This roundup of The Conversation’s climate coverage was first published in our award-winning weekly climate action newsletter, Imagine.

“Iran is experiencing not one environmental crisis but the convergence of several: water shortages, land subsidence, air pollution and energy failure. All added together, life is a struggle for survival.”

This is the situation inside Iran as described by Nima Shokri, an environmental engineer who works on global challenges related to the environment. Shokri highlights a rarely discussed factor in relation to this year’s massive…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Who deserves to know I am HIV positive?
~ Stroke survivors can counterintuitively improve recovery by strengthening their stronger arm – new research
~ Men rule the Grammys as women see hard drop in wins at 2026 awards
~ Crime is no longer just a local issue – that’s why a national police force is needed
~ Why does this river slice straight through a mountain range? After 150 years, scientists finally know
~ ChatGPT is in classrooms. How should educators now assess student learning?
~ Addressing climate change without the ‘rules-based order’
~ Canada should be wary of embracing ‘total national defence’ to ward off an American invasion
~ Preventable deaths in a warming world: how politics shapes who lives and who dies
~ To cry or not to cry: how moving the audience to tears can backfire
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter