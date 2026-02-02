Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does coffee raise your blood pressure? Here’s how much it’s OK to drink

By Clare Collins, Laureate Professor in Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Newcastle
You’ve probably noticed your heart rate increases after you start drinking your morning coffee. But the impact on blood pressure is more complicated.The Conversation


