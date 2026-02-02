Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ’s $2.5 billion shoddy building bill: how to fix the ‘build now, fix later’ culture

By Mark Kirby, Construction Industry Consultant, Auckland University of Technology
Fixing defective buildings shaves billions off GDP and has stalled construction industry productivity for decades. A better quality management regime is the answer.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
