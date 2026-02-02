Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Some companies claim they can ‘resurrect’ species. Does that make people more comfortable with extinction?

By Christopher Lean, Research Fellow in Philosophy, Centre of Excellence in Synthetic Biology, Macquarie University
Andrew James Latham, Postdoctoral Fellow, Philosophy, Aarhus University
Annie Sandrussi, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre of Excellence in Synthetic Biology, Macquarie University
Wendy Rogers, Professor in Clinical Ethics, Macquarie University
If de-extinction tech can bring back species, are people more comfortable with them going extinct? A new study tests this idea.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
