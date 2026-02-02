Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Ruling party proposes laws to criminalize foreign funding for civic activity

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the parliamentary vote on legislative amendments announced by the Georgian Dream ruling party, which aim to further silence dissent and tighten control over those who receive foreign support for political and other civic activity, Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “The government’s proposed changes to the […] The post Georgia: Ruling party proposes laws to criminalize foreign funding for civic activity appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NSW is ditching good character references in sentencing. Will the rest of the country follow?
~ ASIC flags $40 million in refunds after review of risky financial products
~ Does coffee raise your blood pressure? Here’s how much it’s OK to drink
~ New data show where the parties got their money from in the lead-up to the 2025 election
~ A knock-off Pynchon without the punchline: George Saunders’ Vigil falls flat
~ NZ’s $2.5 billion shoddy building bill: how to fix the ‘build now, fix later’ culture
~ Some companies claim they can ‘resurrect’ species. Does that make people more comfortable with extinction?
~ 16 Oscar nods for ‘Sinners’ signals a broader appetite for imaginative Black cinema
~ The only remaining US-Russia nuclear treaty expires this week. Could a new arms race soon accelerate?
~ ‘I had a recurring dream I was shot in the head’: school principals say violence is normal in their jobs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter