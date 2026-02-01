Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

16 Oscar nods for ‘Sinners’ signals a broader appetite for imaginative Black cinema

By Cornel Grey, Assistant Professor in Department of Gender, Sexuality, and Women's Studies, Western University
The record-breaking recognition of Sinners by the Academy suggests audiences may be more open than expected to culturally specific, imaginative Black films that don’t rely on narratives of suffering.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
