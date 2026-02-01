Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘I had a recurring dream I was shot in the head’: school principals say violence is normal in their jobs

By Lucas Walsh, Professor of Education Policy and Practice, Youth Studies, Monash University
Christine Grice, Associate Professor Educational Leadership, University of Sydney
Jane Wilkinson, Professor Educational Leadership, Monash University
Tim Delany, Research Fellow Educational Leadership, Deakin University
Principals’ jobs have always been stressful, involving a constant juggle to meet the needs of students, staff and the community. But research suggests their roles are becoming more difficult and increasingly unsustainable.

In a 2024 survey of Australian school leaders from all types of schools, 50% reported they had been subjected to physical violence. The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 16 Oscar nods for ‘Sinners’ signals a broader appetite for imaginative Black cinema
~ The only remaining US-Russia nuclear treaty expires this week. Could a new arms race soon accelerate?
~ Why the Voice referendum failed – and what the government hasn’t learned from it
~ Household rat poisons found to be ‘unacceptable risk’ to native animals. So why aren’t they banned?
~ Gay ice-hockey players, lesbian space princesses, and cute dogs: what to watch in February
~ Pierre Poilievre aces leadership review: Why the Conservatives opted to stand by their man
~ Your say: week beginning February 2
~ ‘Sinners’’ 16 Oscar nods signals a broader appetite for imaginative Black cinema
~ Epiaceratherium itjilik: The rhino that lived in the Arctic
~ Frustration in hetero relationships has a long history — that’s why today’s crisis looks so familiar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter