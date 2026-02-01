Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Household rat poisons found to be ‘unacceptable risk’ to native animals. So why aren’t they banned?

By John White, Associate Professor in Wildlife and Conservation Biology, Deakin University
Raylene Cooke, Professor in wildlife and conservation biology, Deakin University
Native predators like owls and goannas are dying from eating poisoned rats and mice. Wildlife experts are shocked the government won’t ban these toxic compounds.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 16 Oscar nods for ‘Sinners’ signals a broader appetite for imaginative Black cinema
~ The only remaining US-Russia nuclear treaty expires this week. Could a new arms race soon accelerate?
~ ‘I had a recurring dream I was shot in the head’: school principals say violence is normal in their jobs
~ Why the Voice referendum failed – and what the government hasn’t learned from it
~ Gay ice-hockey players, lesbian space princesses, and cute dogs: what to watch in February
~ Pierre Poilievre aces leadership review: Why the Conservatives opted to stand by their man
~ Your say: week beginning February 2
~ ‘Sinners’’ 16 Oscar nods signals a broader appetite for imaginative Black cinema
~ Epiaceratherium itjilik: The rhino that lived in the Arctic
~ Frustration in hetero relationships has a long history — that’s why today’s crisis looks so familiar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter