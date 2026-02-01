Gay ice-hockey players, lesbian space princesses, and cute dogs: what to watch in February
By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English and Writing, University of Sydney
Erin Harrington, Senior Lecturer in English and Cultural Studies, University of Canterbury
Harry Stewart, PhD Candidate in Queer Male Romance, Flinders University
Lee Wallace, Professor, Film Studies, University of Sydney
Lisa French, Professor & Dean, School of Media and Communication, RMIT University
Liza-Mare Syron, Scientia Associate Professor and Co-Associate Dean Indigenous (ADA), UNSW Sydney
Phoebe Hart, Associate Professor, Film Screen & Animation, Queensland University of Technology
Stephen Goldsmith, Tutor in Mental Health Nursing, Swinburne University of Technology
As summer has well and truly set in, we hope you’re able to while away some hours in the comfort of air-conditioning. And what better way to spend that time than with some new treats to stream?
This month, our experts are watching the smash-hit ice-hockey romance Heated Rivalry; getting familiar with Martin Scorsese and who he is behind the camera; and keeping the Australian Open vibes going with a new miniseries about Evonne Goolagong Cawley.
We hope you find your next great binge watch in this selection!
Goolagong
ABC iView
- Sunday, February 1st 2026