Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pierre Poilievre aces leadership review: Why the Conservatives opted to stand by their man

By Sam Routley, PhD Candidate, Political Science, Western University
Pierre Poilievre’s leadership review was less about absolution than affirmation: a collective judgment that the party is closer to power with him than without him.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
