US exit from the World Health Organization marks a new era in global health policy – here’s what the US, and world, will lose

By Jordan Miller, Teaching Professor of Public Health, Arizona State University
The US will no longer participate in the WHO’s global influenza monitoring system – a shift experts say will lead to more flu hospitalizations and deaths.The Conversation


