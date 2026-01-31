Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Movement as solidarity: Walking for a cause across the U.S. and Britain

By Supriya Thapa
A Buddhist pilgrimage in the U.S. and a solidarity walk in the U.K. use long-distance walking as a nonconfrontational form of public peace witness.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
