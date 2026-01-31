Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why India’s Aravalli Mountain Range matters

By Abhimanyu Bandyopadhyay
India’s Supreme Court’s redefinition of the Aravalli hills has triggered nationwide protests, with environmentalists warning that mining and real estate expansion could endanger India’s oldest mountain system and vulnerable communities.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Syria ceasefire welcomed, ‘Olympic truce’, Ukraine’s freezing children
~ 3 things to know about Kevin Warsh, Trump’s nod for Fed chair
~ Silver and gold hit record highs – then crashed. Before joining the rush, you need to know this
~ Introducing our new Science & Technology editor
~ The public wants police to show up and care – will new reforms in England and Wales do this?
~ Allergic to the cold? It’s a real thing and it can even kill
~ Four early medieval swords found in Kent – child graves reveal they were more than just weapons
~ The Aztec empire’s collapse shows why ruling through coercion and force fails
~ The record gold price reflects a deeper problem than recent global instability
~ Mock the Week’s return can’t compete with memes in the new age of political satire
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter