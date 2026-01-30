Tolerance.ca
3 things to know about Kevin Warsh, Trump’s nod for Fed chair

By D. Brian Blank, Associate Professor of Finance, Mississippi State University
Brandy Hadley, Associate Professor of Finance and Distinguished Scholar of Applied Investments, Appalachian State University
Trump’s pick to helm the Fed is well known in the financial world, but his monetary policy views have evolved to align more with the president’s desire for lower rates.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
