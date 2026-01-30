Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The public wants police to show up and care – will new reforms in England and Wales do this?

By John Coxhead, Visiting Professor in Solution Oriented Policing, De Montfort University
The government has announced a massive shake-up of policing in England and Wales, with the aim to balance providing a local police service across the country while also facing national threats. It involves the creation of a new National Police Service (touted as a “British FBI”) and reducing the number of forces across England and Wales from 43 to a possible 12 bigger, regional forces.

Elected police and crime commissioners will be replaced by regional mayors, or police and crime boards from 2028. And Whitehall will be given refreshed powers to intervene in failing forces.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Allergic to the cold? It’s a real thing and it can even kill
~ Four early medieval swords found in Kent – child graves reveal they were more than just weapons
~ The Aztec empire’s collapse shows why ruling through coercion and force fails
~ The record gold price reflects a deeper problem than recent global instability
~ Mock the Week’s return can’t compete with memes in the new age of political satire
~ Routine medical procedures can feel harder for women – here’s why
~ Why Xi purged China’s top military general
~ Animals might be sentient in the law’s eyes, but how they’re treated still varies hugely
~ Facial recognition technology used by police is now very accurate – but public understanding lags behind
~ ICE at the Winter Olympics and the reshaping of intelligence and security in Europe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter