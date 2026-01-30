Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mock the Week’s return can’t compete with memes in the new age of political satire

By James Brassett, Reader in International Political Economy, University of Warwick
The rapid responses of netizens to political news with memes means that comedy formats like Mock the Week will always be trailing behindThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
