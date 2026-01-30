Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Routine medical procedures can feel harder for women – here’s why

By Michelle Spear, Professor of Anatomy, University of Bristol
Many women recognise the pattern. A routine procedure takes longer than expected. It’s more uncomfortable than promised. The doctor reassures them that this sometimes happens, or suggests anxiety or muscle tension might be playing a role. But often the explanation is simpler – and anatomical.

This mismatch between bodies and procedures isn’t related to rare conditions or specialist care. It reflects a recurring problem in everyday medicine. Many routine procedures were designed around male anatomy, and they…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The public wants police to show up and care – will new reforms in England and Wales do this?
~ Allergic to the cold? It’s a real thing and it can even kill
~ Four early medieval swords found in Kent – child graves reveal they were more than just weapons
~ The Aztec empire’s collapse shows why ruling through coercion and force fails
~ The record gold price reflects a deeper problem than recent global instability
~ Mock the Week’s return can’t compete with memes in the new age of political satire
~ Why Xi purged China’s top military general
~ Animals might be sentient in the law’s eyes, but how they’re treated still varies hugely
~ Facial recognition technology used by police is now very accurate – but public understanding lags behind
~ ICE at the Winter Olympics and the reshaping of intelligence and security in Europe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter