Facial recognition technology used by police is now very accurate – but public understanding lags behind
By Kay Ritchie, Associate Professor in Cognitive Psychology, University of Lincoln
Katie Gray, Associate Professor, School of Psychology and Clinical Language Sciences, University of Reading
The UK government’s proposed reforms to policing in England and Wales signal an increase in the use of facial recognition technology. The number of live facial recognition vans is set to rise from ten to 50, making them available to every police force in both countries.
The plan pledges £26 million for a national facial recognition system, and £11.6 million on live facial recognition technology.…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, January 30, 2026