Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The type of job you do could be affecting your ability to save money – and not just because of the salary

By Karina Pavlisa, Lecturer in International Business Management, University of Bristol
It’s often said that millions of people in the UK don’t save enough – with one in ten adults saving no money at all. That figure from a 2025 report from the Financial Conduct Authority regulator came with a warning that it’s leaving people walking a financial tightrope.

The UK household saving ratio (the proportion of income available but not spent) stood…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The public wants police to show up and care – will new reforms in England and Wales do this?
~ Allergic to the cold? It’s a real thing and it can even kill
~ Four early medieval swords found in Kent – child graves reveal they were more than just weapons
~ The Aztec empire’s collapse shows why ruling through coercion and force fails
~ The record gold price reflects a deeper problem than recent global instability
~ Mock the Week’s return can’t compete with memes in the new age of political satire
~ Routine medical procedures can feel harder for women – here’s why
~ Why Xi purged China’s top military general
~ Animals might be sentient in the law’s eyes, but how they’re treated still varies hugely
~ Facial recognition technology used by police is now very accurate – but public understanding lags behind
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter