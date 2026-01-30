Regulating sexual content online has always been a challenge – how we got here
By Helen Margetts, Professor of Society and the Internet, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford, University of Oxford
Cosmina Liana Dorobantu, Professor in Practice, London School of Economics and Political Science
When Tim Berners-Lee invented the world wide web, he articulated his dream for the internet to unlock creativity and collaboration on a global scale. But he also wondered “whether it will be a technical dream or a legal nightmare”. History has answered that question with a troubling “both”.
…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, January 30, 2026