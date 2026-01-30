Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can pre-workout supplements benefit your workouts?

By Justin Roberts, Professor of Nutritional Physiology, Anglia Ruskin University
Fernando Naclerio, Professor in Strength and Conditioning and Sports Nutrition, University of Greenwich
Joseph Lillis, PhD Candidate in Nutritional Physiology, Anglia Ruskin University
Finding the energy to exercise in the morning or after a long day is a common problem. This might explain why pre-workout supplements have become so popular. These supplements can bring you more focus and energy for your training sessions – making it possible to get to the gym, no matter how tired you are.

Pre-workout supplements usually contain multiple ingredientsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
