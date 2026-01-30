Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

I’m a former FBI agent who studies policing, and here’s how federal agents in Minneapolis are undermining basic law enforcement principles

By Luke William Hunt, Associate Professor of Philosophy, University of Alabama; Institute for Humane Studies
A policing scholar and former FBI special agent lays out the established principles of policing and constitutional law that govern how federal immigration enforcement efforts should be carried out.The Conversation


