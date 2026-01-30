Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Authorities must free journalist Makhabat Tazhibek-kyzy and quash her wrongful conviction

By Amnesty International
On 2 February, Kyrgyzstan’s Supreme Court is expected to consider whether to resume proceedings against independent investigative journalist Makhabat Tazhibek-kyzy, after her defence lawyers filed a petition requesting a full re-examination of her wrongful conviction. The petition, which ultimately seeks her immediate release, follows a legal opinion published by the UN Working Group on Arbitrary […] The post Kyrgyzstan: Authorities must free journalist Makhabat Tazhibek-kyzy and quash her wrongful conviction appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
