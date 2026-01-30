Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Eswatini: Education minister’s anti-LGBTI remarks risk fueling discrimination in schools

By Amnesty International
Responding to media reports in which Eswatini’s Minister of Education and Training, Owen Nxumalo while making school visits during back to school visits in schools in the Hhohho Region, around Mbabane, is quoted as saying same-sex relationships have “no place” in schools and that LGBTI students should be expelled, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for […] The post Eswatini: Education minister’s anti-LGBTI remarks risk fueling discrimination in schools appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


