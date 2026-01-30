Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Some people gain confidence from thinking things through, others lose it – new research

By Sucharit Katyal, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the Department of Psychology, University of Copenhagen
Have you ever made a decision, only to find yourself second-guessing it moments later? Maybe you spoke up in a meeting and immediately wondered if you said the wrong thing, or left a social gathering feeling confident, only to replay your actions in your head and feel uncertain. For many of us, reflecting on our choices doesn’t always reassure — sometimes it fuels self-doubt.

As a cognitive scientist, I am fascinated by this gap between what people objectively know and how confident they feel.…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
