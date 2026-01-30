Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fossil hunters find a new dinosaur track site on South Africa’s coast – the youngest so far

By Charles Helm, Research Associate, African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience, Nelson Mandela University
Willo Stear, Research Associate, African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience, Nelson Mandela University
Southern Africa is world renowned for its fossil record of creatures that lived in the very distant past, including dinosaurs. But, about 182 million years ago, a huge eruption of lava covered much of the landscape (the inland Karoo Basin) where most of the dinosaurs roamed. After that, the dinosaur fossil record in the region goes abruptly quiet for the Jurassic Period (which lasted from 201 million to 145 million years ago).

Two exciting recent discoveries confirm, however, that there is more to find of dinosaurs that lived in southern Africa a long time after those lava flows.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: Hastie pulls out but Liberal leadership battle remains in flux
~ Viral app ‘Are You Dead Yet?’ unveils the anxiety and pain of single Chinese youths
~ Trump’s clash with the gun lobby
~ Sussan Ley fills frontbench holes temporarily, giving a brief window for Nationals to rethink Coalition split
~ The government has promised a $25 billion boost to hospital funding – but only hints at real reform
~ What is Nipah virus? And what makes it so deadly?
~ Australia needs to get real about Trump’s changing America
~ If Pope Leo joined Trump’s Board of Peace, it would compromise centuries of ‘positive neutrality’
~ NZ’s finance industry is required by law to treat customers fairly – but how do we define ‘fair’?
~ US military action in Iran risks igniting a regional and global nuclear cascade
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter