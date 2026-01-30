Fossil hunters find a new dinosaur track site on South Africa’s coast – the youngest so far
By Charles Helm, Research Associate, African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience, Nelson Mandela University
Willo Stear, Research Associate, African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience, Nelson Mandela University
Southern Africa is world renowned for its fossil record of creatures that lived in the very distant past, including dinosaurs. But, about 182 million years ago, a huge eruption of lava covered much of the landscape (the inland Karoo Basin) where most of the dinosaurs roamed. After that, the dinosaur fossil record in the region goes abruptly quiet for the Jurassic Period (which lasted from 201 million to 145 million years ago).
Two exciting recent discoveries confirm, however, that there is more to find of dinosaurs that lived in southern Africa a long time after those lava flows.
