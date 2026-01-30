Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
NZ’s finance industry is required by law to treat customers fairly – but how do we define ‘fair’?

By Benjamin Liu, Senior Lecturer in Commercial Law, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Treating consumers of financial products and services fairly seems uncontroversial. But translating it into a legal obligation can have unintended consequences.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
