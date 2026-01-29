Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why drug approval in Canada should not rely on foreign regulators

By Joel Lexchin, Associate professor, Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Toronto; York University, Canada; University of Sydney
Before Canada decides to rely on foreign drug regulators to approve new medicines, Health Canada needs to show that it will improve public health.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Friday essay: how hard is it to govern?
~ Are You Dead? China’s viral app reveals a complex reality of solo living and changing social ties
~ Anatomy of a heatwave: how a cyclone, humid air and atmospheric waves drove brutal heat in the southeast
~ We know how to cool our cities and towns. So why aren’t we doing it?
~ Dog parks are an unexploited arena for a television dramedy – so now we have ABC’s Dog Park
~ ‘Bold’. ‘Elegant’. ‘Introverted’? How words describing wine get lost in translation
~ Filing taxes for someone else? Here’s how to do it safely
~ Winter changes more than the weather — it changes how we connect. Here’s how to stay socially engaged
~ Death in Minneapolis and the battle for truth in Trump’s America
~ Tensions high in DRC, the global cobalt capital, between artisanal miners and industrial mining companies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter